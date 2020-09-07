For the love of white: A look at Mouni Roy and Nia Sharma acing the colour

What do you think about their outfits? (Photo: Mouni Ro, Nia Sharma/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

A white outfit is perfect for all occasions, whether you want to make a sharp appearance, a romantic one or carry a fun vibe — the colour suits all moments. In fact, this colour is also easy to style and can be mixed and matched with numerous other shades. Which is why it isn’t surprising to spot actors wearing the colour — whether it is for a red carpet event or at the airport. So when we saw TV actors Mouni Roy and Nia Sharma recently stepping out in white, we just had to take notes!

While their outfits are absolutely different, we are sure you will like them both. Take a look below!

Nia kept it chic in an off-shoulder crop top with frills styled with a pair of white denim shorts. We like how she added a pop of bling to her look by accessorising it with multiple neckpieces and a golden chain belt.

If you look closely, the actor can be seen wearing black nail paint. She opted to complete her look with muted pink lips, sharp eyebrows, sleek eyeliner with a bronzey eye look.

On the other hand, Mouni kept it simple in a white chikankari Anarkali set styled with a sheer white dupatta. Needless to say, she looked pretty as a picture.

She accessorised her outfit with stone-encrusted statement jhumkis, while opting for a flawless base, thick winged eyeliner and pink lips. In the footwear department, she went for criss-cross mules in cream.

