Mouni Roy disappoints in this Narendra Kumar ensemble

What do you think of Mouni Roy's look?

One of the most popular faces on television, Mouni Roy is quite a fashionista. The Gold actor often gives us major fashion goals but we are not really sure what to make of her recent appearance. Styled by Ankita Patel, Roy was spotted donning a Narendra Kumar ensemble. The blue crop top with white stripes on it was paired with matching pants. And while it did complement her svelte frame, the overall look failed to work for us. The chunky black heels did not help the cause.

Prior to this, the actor had raised the heat in an all-black Swapnil Shinde ensemble – a black spaghetti top and a matching skirt. She also pulled off the thigh-high slit with elan. Nude shade of lipstick, tousled hair and black stilettos rounded out the look. We loved the dramatic element that the outfit had and the winged eyeliner worked very well with the overall look.

The actor also rocked a mint-hued, lightly embellished sari from JADE. The low-waist drape accentuated her figure and we really liked the matching one-shouldered blouse. Hair styled into a dramatic hairdo worked well with the ensemble and so did the dramatic eye make-up.

