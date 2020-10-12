Celeb fashion: Mouni Roy loves prints; here’s proof

What do you think about her latest outfits? (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We have been obsessed with Mouni Roy’s latest fashion outings. The actor, who celebrated her birthday in the Maldives, once again took to Instagram to share her outfits and well, gave us major style goals.

The outfits, as visible in the pictures below, were packed with prints and we couldn’t pick a favourite because both were equally stylish!

Check out what exactly we are talking about below.

Doesn't the actor look pretty as a picture?

The Naagin actor looked fresh as a daisy in this flowy outfit which she accessorised with a dainty necklace. The look was completed with her classic makeup look which we’ll never get bored of!

We love the flowy silhouette.

Her next outfit was a co-ord set from Appapop which featured geometric prints in varied shades of blue and white. The actor wore the button-down shirt and calf-length fitted pants with a pair of chunky sneakers.

The outfit is from Appapop.

Opting for a messy hairdo, Mouni kept it minimal with her accessories. However, we couldn’t help but notice the generous dose of highlighter which indeed packed a punch!

Do you have a co-ord set in your wardrobe?

Which is your favourite look?

