Mouni’s Roy’s lehenga looks are super stylish; check them out here

Which look do you like the most?

It is finally the lehenga season, and we cannot contain our excitement. Yes, saris and kurti sets have their own charm, but a lehenga is what has our hearts. And if you plan to invest in one for the wedding season this year, then look no further than Mouni Roy’s wardrobe because that is where you will get all the latest trends, styles and silhouettes in some eye-catching cues.

Are you ready? If yes, read on!

Florals never go out of style, and a floral lehenga is a great way to make a statement. We love this Picchika lehenga set on Mouni which she styled with matching kundan jewellery.

If you are bored with reds and golds, opt for something different, just like this grey lehenga with intricate floral thread work. We like how it was styled in the most minimal manner with just a pair of chaandbalis and cherry red lips.

The actor wore this lehenga for this year’s Diwali celebrations and we love how the overall look turned out. If you are someone who likes to keep it simple, opt for lighter shades and elevate your look with statement jewellery pieces.

A classic ivory lehenga with golden detailing will be your safest bet. But if your lehenga is simple, pack a punch with your blouse — just like this one by Reeti Arneja. You can even invest in extra blouses which can later be styled with a sari. Always opt for basic colours like silver, golden and black, as they can be easily teamed with other shades as well.

