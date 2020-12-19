Mouni Roy’s latest outfit is giving us major cues for New Year’s Eve; see pics

What are you wearing this New Year's Eve? (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

With the celebratory season back– we are all kind of running out of cues for what to wear for the coming New Year’s Eve. If you are facing the same issues, your search ends her. Because Mouni Roy’s latest fashionable outing has given us enough inspiration to make a smashing entry for the last day of 2020.

If you too don’t want to settle for anything less when it comes to turning heads at the NYE party, then read on to know more.

We aren’t surprised that the actor went for a sequined ensemble. Here she is seen in a sheer dress with sequin detailing throughout the dress. It also features puffy sleeves and was paired with a biege-toned long camisole underneath. We like how she kept it minimal — allowing the dress to speak for itself.

The dress was cinched to her waist with a basic velvet black waistbelt and the look was brought together with spikey pencil heels. For the makeup — she went for a monochromatic pink look which consisted of slightly pink smokey eyes paired with bronzer which went well with Roy’s classic muted pink lip.

If you are looking for more fashionable cues — check it out here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd