Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Mouni Roy aces the sequin trend like a pro; here’s proof

She looked drop dead gorgeous in a sculpted golden gown from Rocky Star.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 17, 2021 10:50:03 am
What do you think of her looks?

Mouni Roy can really glam up if the occasion demands. And what better way to dazzle and shine than in sequins? So it is not surprising that the actor is often seen embracing the trend, and also acing it!

As such, she was spotted looking like a diva in a golden outfit from designer Rocky Star. The dress highlighted her svelte frame and made for a great cocktail dress.

The high-thigh slit outfit was styled with straight hair, smokey eyes and oodles of glamour.

 

What do you think of her look?

