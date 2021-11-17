Mouni Roy aces the sequin trend like a pro; here’s proof

Mouni Roy can really glam up if the occasion demands. And what better way to dazzle and shine than in sequins? So it is not surprising that the actor is often seen embracing the trend, and also acing it!

As such, she was spotted looking like a diva in a golden outfit from designer Rocky Star. The dress highlighted her svelte frame and made for a great cocktail dress.

The high-thigh slit outfit was styled with straight hair, smokey eyes and oodles of glamour.

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Like we said, Mouni can effortlessly carry off the sparkly look. Here are some of her best sequin sari moments.

What do you think of her look?

