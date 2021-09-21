Mouni Roy is a ‘sari girl forever’; these stunning pictures are proof

Mouni Roy is often spotted in a sari. But what is impressive is the fact that the actor really knows how to elevate the six yards with oodles of glamour and elegance.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy dazzles in this blue sharara set; see pics

So when she recently shared a series of pictures titled ‘A saree girl forever 🤍’, we could not agree more. If you, too, are a fan of Mouni’s impeccable sari looks, you’re in for a treat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Most recently, Mouni was seen in a dazzling silver sari by Dolly J, which was styled with a matching blouse. Allowing the shimmer sari to do all the talking, it was Maneka Harisinghani-styled with with a pair of matching heels. Subtle makeup and perfectly blow died hair added the finishing touches.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy steals the show in this backless jumpsuit

Earlier, the Naagin actor was seen in a gold sari with intricate sequin work.

What do you think of her look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla) What do you think of her look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

With her hair styled in beachy curls, Mouni completed the look with smokey eyes makeup and a hint of lip colour.

This is not it. The fashionista was seen looking equally lovely in a sequin sari with colourful diamond prints.

So pretty! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) So pretty! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She once again let her sari grab all the limelight, as she styled it in the most minimal way.

Which is your favourite look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!