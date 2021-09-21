Mouni Roy is a ‘sari girl forever’; these stunning pictures are proof

September 21, 2021 9:00:30 pm
Mouni Roy is often spotted in a sari. But what is impressive is the fact that the actor really knows how to elevate the six yards with oodles of glamour and elegance.
So when she recently shared a series of pictures titled ‘A saree girl forever 🤍’, we could not agree more. If you, too, are a fan of Mouni’s impeccable sari looks, you’re in for a treat!
View this post on Instagram
Most recently, Mouni was seen in a dazzling silver sari by Dolly J, which was styled with a matching blouse. Allowing the shimmer sari to do all the talking, it was Maneka Harisinghani-styled with with a pair of matching heels. Subtle makeup and perfectly blow died hair added the finishing touches.
Earlier, the Naagin actor was seen in a gold sari with intricate sequin work.
With her hair styled in beachy curls, Mouni completed the look with smokey eyes makeup and a hint of lip colour.
This is not it. The fashionista was seen looking equally lovely in a sequin sari with colourful diamond prints.
She once again let her sari grab all the limelight, as she styled it in the most minimal way.
Which is your favourite look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-