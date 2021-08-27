Mouni Roy is a sight to behold in recent appearances; take a look

August 27, 2021 11:00:35 am
Mouni Roy‘s wardrobe is all things bright and beautiful. Airports, vacations or the red carpet — she serves fashion inspiration every time she steps out. Her recent appearances are a testament to her flawless style and we are taking notes.
The Brahmastra actor, recently, stepped out in a stunning blue co-ord set consisting of a cropped blazer with a plunging neckline and a short skirt. She kept the look effortless and chic with no jewellery, but a pair of studded black heels.
She rounded off the look with nude makeup, sleek straight hair and a pair of sunglasses. Further, she carried a black sling bag that went well the look.
Prior to this, she kept it cool and stylish in a monochrome co-ord set by Agrima Batra comprising of a sleeveless black crop top, a white cropped jacket and a pair of white trousers. Giving sporty and comfortable vibes, she wore a pair of white sneakers and ditched accessories for this look.
She went with her usual sleek straight hair in a middle parting and amped up the look with smokey eyeshadow and nude brown lip shade.
Earlier, she looked like an absolute diva in a red flared backless dress that accentuated her frame beautifully. The dress featured pelvic cuts and a halter neckline with a flowy skirt bottom. She, once again, went bare with accessories, letting the dress steal all the attention.
She teamed the look with smokey eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and left her hair open in poker straight style.
