Friday, August 27, 2021
Mouni Roy is a sight to behold in recent appearances; take a look

From a flowy dress to a co-ord set, trust Mouni Roy to ace it all with elegance!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 27, 2021 11:00:35 am
Mouni Roy never fails to impress us with her style. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy‘s wardrobe is all things bright and beautiful. Airports, vacations or the red carpet — she serves fashion inspiration every time she steps out. Her recent appearances are a testament to her flawless style and we are taking notes.

The Brahmastra actor, recently, stepped out in a stunning blue co-ord set consisting of a cropped blazer with a plunging neckline and a short skirt. She kept the look effortless and chic with no jewellery, but a pair of studded black heels.

Mouni Roy Mouni Roy sported a chic and stylish ensemble recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She rounded off the look with nude makeup, sleek straight hair and a pair of sunglasses. Further, she carried a black sling bag that went well the look.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Prior to this, she kept it cool and stylish in a monochrome co-ord set by Agrima Batra comprising of a sleeveless black crop top, a white cropped jacket and a pair of white trousers. Giving sporty and comfortable vibes, she wore a pair of white sneakers and ditched accessories for this look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

She went with her usual sleek straight hair in a middle parting and amped up the look with smokey eyeshadow and nude brown lip shade.

Earlier, she looked like an absolute diva in a red flared backless dress that accentuated her frame beautifully. The dress featured pelvic cuts and a halter neckline with a flowy skirt bottom. She, once again, went bare with accessories, letting the dress steal all the attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

She teamed the look with smokey eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade and left her hair open in poker straight style.

