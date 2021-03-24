scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Mouni Roy dazzles in a golden sequin gown; can you guess its price?

The actor skipped accessories and let her beachy waves hairdo do all the talking; see pic

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 24, 2021 3:50:08 pm
mouni roy fashionHave you seen Mouni Roy's latest look? (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Celebrities continue to embrace their love for sequin outfits. From Kiara Advani, to Jahnvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, B-Town fashionistas have all managed to stand out in their own way. Joining them is Naagin actor Mouni Roy who was recently seen stealing the show in a golden sequin gown.

The gown by designer Rocky Star features an open back in georgette crepe base with sequins all over. According to the designer’s website, the golden open back trail gown is replete with a boat neck and trail.

The actor skipped accessories and let her beachy waves hairdo do all the talking. For makeup, Mouni opted for a glowing base and smokey eyes along with a matte pink lip tint.

Take a look.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt stepped out in a short sequin dress on her birthday; can you guess its price?

In case you are wondering how much her outfit costs, we’ve got you covered.

rocky star collection, golden sequin The golden sequin gown is on sale. (Source: Rocky Star)

The cocktail gown is available for sale on the designer website for Rs 73,199.

How do you like the outfit?

