Mouni Roy dazzles in this blue sharara set; see pics

September 2, 2021 3:50:38 pm
From saris to lehengas — Mouni Roy‘s ethnic wardrobe is always high on the fashion quotient. Time and again, she keeps sharing looks that are perfect for celebrations. It was no different this time as the actor posted a series of pictures wearing a sharara set.
The Brahmastra actor looked stunning in a blue sharara set from Gopi Vaid Designs — a strappy short kurta with silver gota patti design and border, matching sharara and a sheer dupatta.
View this post on Instagram
Mouni kept the look elegant and effortless with just a pair of studded silver drop earrings and her hair left open. She rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip colour.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, the actor was spotted giving summer style goals in a printed maxi dress that featured a halter neck and side slits. This body-hugging dress accentuated her svelte frame and she carried it with style.
To complement the look, she opted for a pair of white sneakers and left her straight hair open. Kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lips and lots of mascara added the finishing touches.
What do you think about Mouni Roy’s recent fashion outings?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-