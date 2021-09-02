Mouni Roy dazzles in this blue sharara set; see pics

From saris to lehengas — Mouni Roy‘s ethnic wardrobe is always high on the fashion quotient. Time and again, she keeps sharing looks that are perfect for celebrations. It was no different this time as the actor posted a series of pictures wearing a sharara set.

The Brahmastra actor looked stunning in a blue sharara set from Gopi Vaid Designs — a strappy short kurta with silver gota patti design and border, matching sharara and a sheer dupatta.

Mouni kept the look elegant and effortless with just a pair of studded silver drop earrings and her hair left open. She rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip colour.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted giving summer style goals in a printed maxi dress that featured a halter neck and side slits. This body-hugging dress accentuated her svelte frame and she carried it with style.

Mouni Roy wows in this maxi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy wows in this maxi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To complement the look, she opted for a pair of white sneakers and left her straight hair open. Kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lips and lots of mascara added the finishing touches.

Mouni Roy looks beautiful as she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy looks beautiful as she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Mouni Roy’s recent fashion outings?

