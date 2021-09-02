scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Mouni Roy dazzles in this blue sharara set; see pics

Mouni Roy was also seen in a printed maxi dress that featured a halter neck and side slits!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 3:50:38 pm
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in a sharara set. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

From saris to lehengas — Mouni Roy‘s ethnic wardrobe is always high on the fashion quotient. Time and again, she keeps sharing looks that are perfect for celebrations. It was no different this time as the actor posted a series of pictures wearing a sharara set.

The Brahmastra actor looked stunning in a blue sharara set from Gopi Vaid Designs — a strappy short kurta with silver gota patti design and border, matching sharara and a sheer dupatta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

Mouni kept the look elegant and effortless with just a pair of studded silver drop earrings and her hair left open. She rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip colour.

ALSO READ |Sonakshi Sinha looks lovely in recent magazine photoshoot; see pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anuradhakhurana (@anusoru) 

Prior to this, the actor was spotted giving summer style goals in a printed maxi dress that featured a halter neck and side slits. This body-hugging dress accentuated her svelte frame and she carried it with style.

Mouni Roy Mouni Roy wows in this maxi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To complement the look, she opted for a pair of white sneakers and left her straight hair open. Kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lips and lots of mascara added the finishing touches.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |We can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra on the cover of this fashion magazine
Mouni Roy Mouni Roy looks beautiful as she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Mouni Roy’s recent fashion outings?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Rashmika Mandanna photos, Rashmika Mandanna photos, Rashmika Mandanna, photos, indian express, indian express news
Rashmika Mandanna’s style is effortlessly chic; check it out

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement