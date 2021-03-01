Mouni Roy: Check out the actor’s most fashionable Instagram Reels

If you are one among the 16.1 million followers on Mouni Roy’s Instagram, then we are sure you get ample inspiration from the actor when it comes to fashion. Whether it is for a Zoom call date, a socially-distanced brunch, or a wedding, her impeccable sense of style will always come to your rescue.

But, so many posts and reels can make one feel confused. Hence, in a bid to make it easier for you, we have collated the best reels where you can see the Naagin actor at her stylish best.

Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Her latest reel shows her in a sheer organza sari with orange floral prints as she twirls with the majestic Taj Mahal as the backdrop. We just could not take our eyes off the actor who was seen appreciating the beauty of the architectural marvel.

READ | Mouni Roy looks like a fairytale princess in latest pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In this reel, shot in Udaipur, Mouni was seen keeping it casual in a dove grey co-ord set from Payal Singhal. We like how it was teamed with basic white chunky sneakers to give it a sporty touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

We love this chilled-out look! The extra-large cotton white shirt dress from NIKA 1.0 was styled with denim hot pants. To complete the look, she added a pair of bohemian chappals and are totally all up for the vibe.

ALSO READ | How to style your sequin pieces for the party and festive season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

This is our favourite reel because it looks no less dreamy than a Disney movie! Mouni can be seen in a flowy lehenga styled with an intricately detailed sequin blouse and a sheer net dupatta. The look was completed with a matching jewellery set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

You can be sure of one thing — the Naagin actor really loves co-ord sets. She wore this tan-brown co-ord set on her vacation to Dubai.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle