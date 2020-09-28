Mouni Roy is having a fashion moment with these edgy skirts; see pics

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

There is one thing that we can say for sure — Mouni Roy has taken WFH fashion to an entirely new level. And as the Naagin actor continues to work from home and share snippets of her days on Instagram, we cannot help but notice her outfits. So when she recently took to social media to share some pics, we went digging for our skirts too! That’s because Mouni gave the humble skirt a super fashionable yet comfy makeover!

Take a look at her pics below:

The actor kept it simple in a black racerback crop top styled with a flowy white skirt with a black waistband in cotton-polyester. Opting for poker-straight hair, Mouni ditched makeup.

In the second look styled by Anuradha Khurana, Mouni looked chic in a black crop top paired with a wrap-around skirt in washed-out olive green. The look was styled with a messy hair bun and a dainty gold chain.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a mini skirt with a little slit paired with a crop top and a shrug tied around her waist. Going for her classic makeup look, she completed the look with a red quilted backpack.

Which is your favourite look?

