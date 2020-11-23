scorecardresearch
Monday, November 23, 2020
Mouni Roy looks like a fairytale princess in latest pictures

The actor's latest outing has our undivided attention! You must check out the pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 23, 2020 8:50:45 pm
mouni roy songsWhat do you think about her look? (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

We have said it earlier, and we say it again: Mouni Roy can easily carry off any look — from lehengas to casual wear. But she also knows how to balance the overall look with her makeup, hair and accessories, and in turn, almost always making a long-lasting impression. And, in keeping with the trend, her latest look is no different.

In case you want to know more about her most-recent fashion outing, keep scrolling:

In her latest pictures from Dubai, Mouni keeps it extremely elegant in a gown from Bloomingdale’s. The outfit, though simple, adds to the charm with its flowy silhouette and off-shoulder sweetheart neckline.

Take a closer look at the pictures below.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Opting for middle-parted hair, Mouni kept it equally simple with her makeup comprising a flawless base, a hint of eyeshadow, eyeliner and pink muted lips.

While the entire look happens to be a winner, what really steals the show are the pockets!

