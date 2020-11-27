Mouni Roy’s latest outfit is proof that she loves to keep it trendy

Do you like her latest look? (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Mouni Roy likes to keep it eclectic. Be it on her vacations, for a casual day out with friends or on the red carpet — her looks are always on point. And now, the actor has shared a series of pictures on Instagram which are proof that she is also someone who follows the latest trends.

Let us see if you can spot two latest trends in Mouni’s latest outfit. Take a look below.

In the pictures, Mouni can be seen in a dazzling silver outfit from Soshai which features sequins and puffy sleeves — both of which made a splash on the fashion calendar last here. Perfect for a house party, the chic outfit will be a great way to make a statement.

We like how Mouni ditched accessories and went for a pair of strappy heels, allowing her outfit to speak for itself. The look was completed with smokey eyes, nude lips, and softly blowdried hair.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in an off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline. It would not be wrong to say that he looked absolutely lovely in the majestic ensemble.

Take a closer look at her pictures below:

What do you think about her latest look?

