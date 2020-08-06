Mouni Roy knows how to keep it stylish in dresses; here’s proof

The actor knows how to ace dresses effortlessly. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor knows how to ace dresses effortlessly. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

While Mouni Roy is totally acing WFH style in pastel coloured kurtis, we must admit that her sartorial picks when it comes to dresses are equally noteworthy. The actor likes to experiment and manages to make a statement by stepping out of her comfort zone on most occasions.

A look at her Instagram and you will know what we are talking about! Until then, take a look at our top 5 picks in which the actor not only looks stunning, but also elegant. Don’t forget to tell us know about your favourite look, too!

Looks like Mouni loves statement shoulders. This long dress by Rishika Devnani features balloon sleeves along with a heart-shaped neckline that we totally love. The actor packs a punch with her wide, maroon and black snake print waist belt.

Here, she is seen in a printed black and white dress which also has balloon sleeves. She styled her outfit with plain black strappy stilettos and hot pink lips which certainly go well with the outfit.

Latex, which was one of the biggest trends last year, can be tricky to pull off; but not for Mouni. Here, the actor wears a gorgeous baby pink latex dress with a deep neckline styled with a beige overcoat which balances the look.

How about wearing your blazer as a dress? We are all in for it! Mouni keeps it chic in this plain black blazer from Deme Love which was accessorised with a thin waist belt and pointy toe ankle-length boots. The look was completed with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Last but not the least, who can get enough of satin? Mouni dazzles in this wraparound outfit by Anuradha Khanna. The actor pulls it together with a thick black liner and pink lips.

