We love lehengas, but Mouni Roy in this black and pink combo fails to impress

Mouni Roy is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors on the small screen and as is public knowledge, she is on her way to rule hearts on the big screen. And while the actor does get her fashion game on point, most of the time, her recent outing in a lehenga did not quite impress.

The actor put up a picture of herself all decked up in a pink and black outfit and sadly, the combination looked gaudy. The lehenga replete with intricate thread work is a riot of colours, but not in a good way. The patterns are loud and garish and the statement jewellery she wore did not help her cause either.

Some social media users even trolled her for looking too thin.

Roy has rarely been seen making fashion faux pas so when she actually does, it leaves a lasting impression. Last year at the Indian Television Academy Awards she had worn a flamboyant white gown by Manish Malhotra. While her hair neatly untied at the back and the gown with a pattern of bleeding red leaves at the hem looked lovely her make-up was quite a downer.

It was flaky and could have been better. Roy had even sported orange eye-shadow and it goes without saying that it did not help much.

