Mouni Roy’s outfit is simple but grand, check out the price

Do you like her latest look? (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With our faces covered with masks these days, a great way to make a mind-blowing fashion statement is by opting for outfits with statement sleeves and shoulders. And looks like celebs have already aced this tricks — whether it is Kim Kardashian’s vintage Balmain padded sleeves or Mouni Roy’s Deme Love outfit — and are winning the fashion game.

While we have already shared deets of Kim’s outfit, scroll down to check out what Mouni’s look is all about:

The actor kept it minimal. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) The actor kept it minimal. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

The actor wowed in a stunning black dress from Deme Love. Styled by celebrity stylist Anuradha Khurana, we like how the overall look was kept simple with a messy top knot bun and a dainty gold necklace.

She was styled by Anuradha Khurana. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) She was styled by Anuradha Khurana. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

However, the star of her outfit were the off-shoulder, puffy sleeves which reminded us of high street fashion during fashion weeks in Milan. Check out the whole look below.

Check out the full look. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Check out the full look. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

The outfit was teamed with tan leather flats and a pair of oversized glasses, along with her makeup which comprised of carefully filled eyebrows, subtle eyeliner and pink lips. The ensemble is part of the brand’s latest collection and is available on the official website of Deme Love for Rs 8,500.

The dress is part of the brand’s new collection. (Photo: Screengrab/ Deme Love) The dress is part of the brand’s new collection. (Photo: Screengrab/ Deme Love)

