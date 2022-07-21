Mouni Roy is ‘mentally’ on a beach, as she shares pictures in a gorgeous bikini

July 21, 2022 8:00:21 pm
Mouni Roy‘s Instagram profile is such a tease; when the actor is not promoting her films, she is either sharing stunning photos from her travels around the world, or dropping fashionable pictures from her photoshoots.
The Brahmāstra actor, in one of her recent posts, gave us a taste of wanderlust, while she set fashion goals with her beachwear.
Mouni dropped several pictures from a recent vacation by the sea, which appear to have been clicked at Maldives, which has been welcoming many Bollywood celebrities lately.
The photographs featured the actor lazing on a beach with the waves crashing on her, followed by a few selfies, and an aesthetically-clicked picture on a boardwalk, in which she posed wearing a hat.
The actor also struck many poses on the beach, making us want to hit the sand and sea for a relaxed holiday.
“Mentally here,” her caption read, and we totally understand how she must be missing all the stunning sights and the overall experience. It is natural to feel the nostalgia for a place you have just visited, hoping to return to it soon.
What we absolutely love about these pictures, however, is the actor’s outfit of choice. She wore a multi-coloured bikini set, whose top comprised spaghetti straps. We love how it accentuated the actor’s figure, allowing her to flaunt her midriff. The bottom matched, in terms of the colour: they were both in shades of blue and neon yellow.
Mouni left it at that, choosing not to wear heavy makeup or accessories. Even her hair appeared tousled and wavy.
We love this fuss-free glam look, which is perfect for a beach holiday; what about you?
