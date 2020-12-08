scorecardresearch
Moschino’s baguette bag is latest addition to 2020’s bizarre style trends

Netizens have been left confused with the latest collection, with one Twitter user writing, "That’s a lot of dough for one baguette"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 8, 2020 7:10:56 pm
Can you guess the price of Moschino's latest collection? (Photo: screengrab/Moschino, Designed by Gargi Singh)

What a fashionably crazy year 2020 has been — from grass-stained denim to ripped tights and potato sack pants. But, the year isn’t over yet, and looks like Moschino has jumped onto the bandwagon of introducing bizarre fashion trends. The luxury Italian brand’s latest product has left netizens confused. Any why not, the bag looks exactly like a baguette!

Wondering what we are talking about? Check out the pictures below.

The baguette bag is priced at USD 1,170. (Photo: screengrab/Moschino)

The baguette bag, which costs $1,170 (Rs 86,098), is described as a “maxi clutch in high-frequency printed baguette-shaped faux leather and gold plated plate Moschino Made In Heaven.”

The bag is not only called baguette, it also resembles a fresh loaf of baguette and comes with a gold-plated chain strap.

READ| Gucci’s new tartan dress for men aims to ‘disrupt toxic stereotypes’

As a part of the brand’s latest collection, it has also launched a sister clutch that resembles a croissant! Here’s a picture.

What do you think about the bag? (Photo: screengrab/Moschino)

It is described as a “clutch with chain and magnet closure in the shape of a croissant, high frequency printed and gold plated detail Moschino Label Made In Heaven”. It costs the same as the baguette bag but is only available in beige.

Netizens, naturally, have been left confused with the latest collection, with one Twitter user writing, “That’s a lot of dough for one baguette. Moschino 758 pounds baguette clutch”.

Take a look at some other reactions below:

READ| Special ‘dissent’ necklace worn by Ruth Bader Ginsburg back on sale

Would you want to get your hands on the bag?

