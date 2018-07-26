Exotic prints to colourful umbrellas: 5 ways men can jazz up their look this monsoon

Here are some tricks to amp up your monsoon style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Here are some tricks to amp up your monsoon style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

The rains may be weighing heavy at this time of the year, but that’s no reason to put your style game in the back seat. While one can’t help the sloppy clothes and squeaky shoes, the dull weather can be countered in style with the right accessories.

ALSO READ | Monsoon madness: 5 easy ways to protect your skin in the rainy season

Akash Verma, the founder of Chokore, an e-commerce brand for men accessories doles out some tips for the fashion-forward men to stand out in the monsoon season.

Bright hues and exotic prints are in

Rains are synonymous with playful mood. While the spirit might not be very boardroom savvy, one can always make up for the sombre environment with a riot of colours and funky prints. Ditch the whites and pastels this monsoon and switch to bright yellows, blues and maroons for an attractive formal wear. Relax a little more on a casual day out with friends and opt for pure cotton shirts in vibrant hues.

Keep it light with the right fabric

The rule of thumb in the rainy season is stepping out in light weight fabrics that keep you sweat-free for long hours and also help dry faster. Opt for cotton and polyester fabrics and avoid linen and knits as they cling to the body.

Swap your boring umbrella with a versatile colour

If there’s one thing most people can’t do without, it’s the umbrella. Since you’re most likely to be holding one, why go for a bland and boring black one? Instead, pick a versatile colour and shape that will integrate seamlessly with your manhood.

Jazz up the look with shades

Sunglasses are the ‘it’ accessory for both men and women and using a snazzy pair can amp up your style. Swap the safe black shades with blue and silver-hued or hexagonal sunglasses.

Bracelets can be a fun add-on to your attire

Besides sunglasses, bracelets are also a fun accessory that men can experiment with. Whether you’re into classic clothes or street style or anything in between, there is a perfect bracelet out there that fits the style perfectly. Wear your bracelet this season with a summer check shirt, a classy cotton fabric Nehru jacket or a trendy waist coat.

With the right mix of comfy wear and sassy accessories, you are bound to stand out this season.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd