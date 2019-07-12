From applying creamy concealers to using non-waterproof mascara: Are you making these monsoon make-up mistakes?

Monsoon is almost here! This ‘sepia filter’ weather brings much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, but also brings moisture which can be a nightmare. After all, no one wants runny mascara or an oil streak down the face.

Here are some monsoon make-up mistakes that you might be making, as pointed out by make-up experts at Revlon. Read on and avoid making these bloopers this year.

*Oil-based foundation

Foundation is the base of your make-up and if that goes wrong, your make-up ends up looking too gaudy. This season you’ll need something that is extremely light weight. Rather than a powder-based foundation, a BB or CC cream should be your go-to companion. Keeping in mind the humidity and sweat, opt for concealers with compact or loose powders.

*Ditch that black kohl

Smudged eyes do look great, but not when they give the impression of crying or lack of sleep. Unfortunately, that’s what your black kohl looks like when it is rainy and humid. So this rainy season, opt for a gel liner instead. It will stay on for long and also give the same depth and intensity.

*Transferable lipsticks

Not only the skin, lips also tend to dry up during this season and applying lip gloss is definitely not a great idea. One should instead opt for lipsticks which have extra moisture and are waterproof so that they last longer. Matte lipsticks make for the perfect choice this monsoon season teamed with a lip liner to avoid colour bleeding.

*Keep away from shimmers and glitters

More the shimmer and glitter on face, more prone will it become to oil and shine. This is why matte bronzers are an all-time wise pick.

*No to creamy concealers

Creamy concealers have the tendency to melt off the face during this time. The moisture in the air is paired with sweat and will lead to showing the imperfections on the skin as concealers tend to become cakey and begin to settle between fine lines.

*Non-waterproof mascara and eyeliners

While rains are fun and romantic if you stay in, they can turn into a nightmare the moment you step out wearing the wrong make-up. One should never opt for non-waterproof mascaras and eyeliners during the rainy season. Though waterproof make-up takes time to come off, it’s the best way to keep your eye makeup in place.