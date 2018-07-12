Monsoon madness: 5 ways to protect your skin in the rainy season

Here are a few steps you can take to keep your skin fresh all day long during the rainy season. (Source: Getty Images) Here are a few steps you can take to keep your skin fresh all day long during the rainy season. (Source: Getty Images)

After the summer heat, cool breeze and scintillating showers leave people under a spell. While the chilly air is refreshing, rain can sometimes create havoc — well, the Mumbai rains are proof enough. What’s more, the moisture often takes a toll on the skin. Damp skin can be home to fungal and bacterial infections, and it may also lead to skin allergies.

With heavy moisture in the air, keeping the skin blemish-free is quite a difficult task. But, cleansing, toning and moisturising your skin every morning and at night is a must. From taking care of your diet to regular lifestyle changes, here are a few steps you can take to keep your skin fresh all day long.

Unclog your pores

Wash your face at least four to five times to ensure your pores aren’t clogged with oil, moisture or dirt. Cleanse your skin and keep it hydrated.

Say no to artificial jewellery

If your skin is sensitive or delicate, don’t wear artificial jewellery or funky accessories. The humidity in the air can increase the risk of infection or skin allergy.

Increase your water intake

Drink more than seven to eight glasses of water in a day, especially in summers and monsoons. It will help your skin rejuvenate and retain the glow.

Eat light and nutritious food

Pick natural and nutritious food items to maintain the radiance on your face. Fresh fruits and vegetables are a must. Wholesome meals which have a good fat content are apt if you want to repair your damaged skin and keep it moisturised all day long.

Use home-made face masks

With natural ingredients like cucumber, milk, curd, honey, lemon juice, yoghurt and turmeric, make face packs at home and watch your skin cool down and feel fresh.

Take care of your skin this monsoon season by toning it and moisturising it at regular intervals.

