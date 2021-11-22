Monotone and monochrome: The latest celebrity-approved fashion mandate

Movie screenings, airport arrivals, and casual dinner with friends — celebrities are regularly spotted out and about in their best, as always.

But, of late, their fashion calendar seems to have been dotted by a particular trend that they have been sporting — monotone and monochrome.

From a solid co-ord set on Deepika Padukone to a stunning sari on the newly wed Patralekhaa Paul, colours ruled this week, and how!

Deepika Padukone

She was spotted acing athleisure at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted acing athleisure at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On returning from her short staycation in Binsar with husband Ranveer Singh, the Piku actor opted for comfort in a bright blue jumper and jogger set, complete with white sneakers.

Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao

They complemented each other in red and white! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) They complemented each other in red and white! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The newly wed couple returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh, where their wedding and reception ceremony was held, ready to give the paps and netizens yet another look to admire. The new bride, clad in a ruby organza silk sari and a spaghetti strapped blouse, and the Stree actor in an all-white kurta set from Kunal Rawal made a case for a new kind of sartorial twinning.

Tara Sutaria

Tara always keeps in simple yet stunning! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara always keeps in simple yet stunning! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Responsible for taking the temperature up a few notches, Tara’s co-ord set — a chocolate-coloured bralette and belted trousers paired with Louboutin shoes has to be on your fashion moodboard this season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena always keeps her best fashion foot forward (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena always keeps her best fashion foot forward (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The clear consensus for airport looks seems to be comfort first, as is evident in this red co-ord set Kareena wore recently. She was carrying an oversized golden tote and paired the look with white sneakers.

Ileana D’Cruz

When in doubt, opt for black! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) When in doubt, opt for black! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After this all black look on Ileana, you might want to update your dinner date outfits. Asymmetrical high-waist skirt, structured bralette and a black jacket to layer, styled with nude heels and a black purse — her outfit shows that the love for an all-black look is universal.

Mrunal Thakur

The actor will next be seen in Dhamaka. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor will next be seen in Dhamaka. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed for the screening of Dhamaka, Mrunnal played it safe with her outfit choice for the night. After all, a red dress never fails you, and her crimson red knee-length dress, paired with nude strappy heels, testifies to the fact.

Kartik Aaryan

What do you think of his look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla What do you think of his look? (Photo: Varinder Chawla

Kartik’s outfit is a palette of autumnal colours, the comfort-first rule of this year, and a perfect example of casual, tone-on-tone outfits that look no less dapper than a suit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

We love the look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Samantha’s white-beige-cream toned outfit is a new mandate for how to make your all-white ensembles un-boring.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha keeps it stylish at all times. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha keeps it stylish at all times. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Baggy jogger and a fitted top with sneakers, a sling, and a cap — Shraddha kept it simple yet cool in this monotone set.

Alaya F

Bright and beautiful! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bright and beautiful! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bringing sunshine herself to the streets of Mumbai, Alaya F was spotted in bright yellow shorts and a blazer of the same colour which she paired with Gucci sneakers for a clean look.

