Monotone and monochrome: The latest celebrity-approved fashion mandate

November 22, 2021 10:50:40 am
Movie screenings, airport arrivals, and casual dinner with friends — celebrities are regularly spotted out and about in their best, as always.
But, of late, their fashion calendar seems to have been dotted by a particular trend that they have been sporting — monotone and monochrome.
From a solid co-ord set on Deepika Padukone to a stunning sari on the newly wed Patralekhaa Paul, colours ruled this week, and how!
On returning from her short staycation in Binsar with husband Ranveer Singh, the Piku actor opted for comfort in a bright blue jumper and jogger set, complete with white sneakers.
Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao
The newly wed couple returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh, where their wedding and reception ceremony was held, ready to give the paps and netizens yet another look to admire. The new bride, clad in a ruby organza silk sari and a spaghetti strapped blouse, and the Stree actor in an all-white kurta set from Kunal Rawal made a case for a new kind of sartorial twinning.
Tara Sutaria
Responsible for taking the temperature up a few notches, Tara’s co-ord set — a chocolate-coloured bralette and belted trousers paired with Louboutin shoes has to be on your fashion moodboard this season.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The clear consensus for airport looks seems to be comfort first, as is evident in this red co-ord set Kareena wore recently. She was carrying an oversized golden tote and paired the look with white sneakers.
Ileana D’Cruz
After this all black look on Ileana, you might want to update your dinner date outfits. Asymmetrical high-waist skirt, structured bralette and a black jacket to layer, styled with nude heels and a black purse — her outfit shows that the love for an all-black look is universal.
Mrunal Thakur
Dressed for the screening of Dhamaka, Mrunnal played it safe with her outfit choice for the night. After all, a red dress never fails you, and her crimson red knee-length dress, paired with nude strappy heels, testifies to the fact.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik’s outfit is a palette of autumnal colours, the comfort-first rule of this year, and a perfect example of casual, tone-on-tone outfits that look no less dapper than a suit.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha’s white-beige-cream toned outfit is a new mandate for how to make your all-white ensembles un-boring.
Baggy jogger and a fitted top with sneakers, a sling, and a cap — Shraddha kept it simple yet cool in this monotone set.
Alaya F
Bringing sunshine herself to the streets of Mumbai, Alaya F was spotted in bright yellow shorts and a blazer of the same colour which she paired with Gucci sneakers for a clean look.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-