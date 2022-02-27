Monochrome alert: Huma Qureshi slays in red for film promotions

Possibly one of the biggest style trends to have stayed throughout 2020 and 2021, co-ords and monochrome colours have been celeb favourites. Versatile, comfortable and easy to style, we don’t see much to complain about the ensemble.

From casual brunches to dinner get-togethers, there is hardly an occasion where an even coloured, co-ord set would look out of place. As such, if you’re looking for a casual-but-chic outfit inspiration for your next event, look no further than Valimai actor Huma Qureshi.

The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself clad in a red, monochrome pant-suit, and it was a stunner. Take a look:

The red pant-suit was a lesson in power dressing — the trousers featured a flared shape, the long coat had a cape-like structure, both of which were tied together by an orange, ribbed bodysuit.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, Huma’s ensemble was paired with a pair of stylish transparent stilettos. Her make-up screamed casual chic with a demure, subtle look.

Defined, filled-in eyebrows, muted pink shimmery eyeshadow, mascara and a glossy mauve lipstick rounded off the look for Huma. Her tresses were styled in voluminous curls.

For jewellery, Huma decided to play it safe, opting for diamond earrings and a stack of rings.

In a similar vein, Huma’s promotional looks for her Tamil release Valimai seemed to feature a host of monochrome, power-dressing inspirations. In this look, Huma chose a black sequin pant-suit, paired with a matching bustier crop-top.

“I’m naughty I’m nice …And all things spice”, the Badlapur star captioned the post. Styled by Mohit Rai yet again, the shimmery pant-suit, perfect for a dinner date or club-hopping with friends was from designer Ranbir Mukherjee.

Paired with subtle-glam make-up and curled hair, Huma paired the ensemble with black strappy shoes.

In yet another promotional look, she showed up in a red sequin pant-suit from home grown brand Hem’d. Taking to Instagram, the actor captioned the post, “Thank you #Hyderabad You were lovely !! Onwards .. #Valimai”

