Isha Ambani steps out in a Monique Lhuillier metallic gown; see pics

Isha Ambani Piramal, who usually gives us some great ethnic fashion goals, was recently spotted in a Monique Lhuillier gown. The floral printed outfit, which had a metallic sheen to it, consisted of a long train and ruffle details. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and a hint of a smokey eyes.

Prior to this, she had stepped out in a beige sequin sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Also styled by Ami, the sari was paired with a matching satin sleeveless blouse. The look was completed with hair neatly parted at the centre, and accessorised with a statement diamond neckpiece.

She was also seen in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla creation which comprised of an intricately embroidered blush pink lehenga and choli set which was teamed with a matching dupatta. Like the previous look, this one too was completed with minimal make-up and hair neatly parted at the side.

