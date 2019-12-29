Mona Singh looks like the happiest bride in this stunning red lehenga; see pics

Mona Singh looked lovely. (Source: Kalki Fashion/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Mona Singh looked lovely. (Source: Kalki Fashion/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is the time of the year when days are lined with weddings and festivals. And the latest to tie the knot is Mona Singh. The actor got married to her long-term beau Shyam, an investment banker, looked lovely. She opted for an all-red lehenga from the label, Kalki Fashion. The intricately embroidered ensemble was paired with a sheer dupatta.

Singh kept the make-up minimal and rounded out the look with red lipstick and accessorised with a choker, statement neckpiece, earrings and a maang tika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KALKI Fashion (@kalkifashion) on Dec 27, 2019 at 11:57pm PST

Sharing the pictures, the designer handle wrote, “Say hello to our KALKI Bride, @monajsingh who dreamt about her happily ever after with Prince Charming and knew that one day it will all make sense. Dreamed in a custom-built bittersweet red lehenga from the rich hues of scarlet celebrates innate fabrics into an elegant bridal design. The embellishments that define royalty is enough to make the bride sparkle on her big day. The intricate all-red embroideries with bugle beads in the mould of gorgeous thread floral embellishments it all just came down together to give us one gorgeous look.”

Shedding light on the outfit, they shared,”A plethora of innovative flower and motifs gracing each panel of this exemplary ruby red hand embroidered lehenga is a stunner. Putting a contemporary spin to the concept lehenga, the outfit brings forth box cut neckline, a tasseled masterpiece. Stand out in your glitzy wedding function in this floor-grazing lehenga that carries a touch of indo-western.”

What do you think of her look?

