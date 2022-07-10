Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt kept it fashionable at the airport on return to India; jumped into Ranbir’s arms

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is spreading her pregnancy charm all around, and doing it in a super-fashionable way. The actor was glowing when she was spotted at the airport recently, after she finished shooting for her Hollywood debut film and returned home to her family. Alia was snapped looking gorgeous and chic as always in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Giving a reason to their fans to rejoice, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy a few days ago. “Our baby…..coming soon,” Alia wrote, with a picture of the couple looking at the image of the baby on a monitor.

The actor kept her ensemble casual (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept her ensemble casual (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At the airport, the actor was seen wearing baggy and comfortable clothes, keeping it casual with a loose black lower, plain white inner, and a simple white shirt. She paired her outfit with an exquisite bag which she had a red and green striped sling. Her white shoes complemented the outfit, which seemed like a perfect fit for all newbie mothers.

But this is not the only thing that caught our attention; it was a lovely reunion of the couple. As soon as she landed, Alia walked right into her car, where husband Ranbir waited with an enormous grin on his face.

The duo has been setting major couple goals. Ranbir, apparently, planned the surprise. We cannot get over how adorable the couple looked. In some of the videos, Alia was seen jumping into Ranbir’s arms like a baby! They hugged before driving off.

Ranbir Kapoor surprised Alia Bhatt at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor surprised Alia Bhatt at the airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia was away shooting Heart of Stone with actor Gal Gadot. The couple tied the knot in April, and is expecting their first baby.

