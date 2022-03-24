Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor aces maternity fashion in blue joggers and blazer

Sonam Kapoor sent the internet into a frenzy after she announced her pregnancy, a few days back, with a series of adorable pictures with Anand Ahuja. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing a black full-sleeved monokini and cradling her baby bump while lying on Anand’s lap.

Now, looks like Sonam, who is a certified fashionista, plans to keep us on our toes with her maternity fashion as she recently made her first public appearance post the announcement, looking stunning as ever.

ALSO READ | Stella Moris looks stunning in lilac dress for wedding with Julian Assange in London prison

For the store launch of Anand’s multi-brand sneaker boutique in Mumbai, the actor kept it chic and comfortable in a navy blue oversized blazer paired with matching joggers by designer Paul Smith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Further, she wore a fitted white tank top underneath, flaunting her baby bump. A pair of white sneakers added to the casual quotient of this stylish look. With her hair left open in middle-partition and a face of nude make-up, Sonam accessorised the look with a personalised layered gold neckpiece with her initials on it.

ALSO READ | Jalsa actor Vidya Balan ditches saris for chic formal wear; take a look

Sharing her pregnancy journey so far, Sonam revealed that the first three months were difficult in a way she wasn’t prepared for. “It’s been tough — nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is. The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to,” she told Vogue.

What do you think about Sonam’s latest look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!