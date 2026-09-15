Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s godh bharai ceremony honoured the ’94 kalas of Devi’

Ahead of welcoming her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraced the warmth of a godh bharai ceremony, surrounded by love and tradition at the Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre.

On Instagram, the actor posted a series of pictures, giving us a peek into the intimate celebration. Samantha kept it simple in a mustard salwar suit, pairing the ensemble with a choker and matching earrings. Dewy makeup, blushed cheeks, and soft waves completed her minimal festive glam.

The Maa Inti Bangaram actor shared that she has always deeply respected traditions. “I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations,” she mentioned in the caption of her post.

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Each slide in the carousel took us through the steps of the ceremony, hosted by her dear friend Shilpa Reddy. For the occasion, Reddy chose a bright yellow silk sari with a broad golden border. Gold jewels and flowers adorned her hair.

How was her ceremony different?

“As the priest, a Srividya Upaasaka, began explaining each step, I slowly understood how thoughtful and meaningful the ceremony was. Every mantra had a purpose. Every offering had a meaning. Every step had its place,” Prabhu wrote in the caption.

She shared that Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam) is a specialised ritual from the Srividya tradition. “It honours the 94 kalas of Devi, her many divine qualities through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be. Sacred water and mantras are used to ritually cleanse and energise these centres, inviting the living presence of consciousness to flow through her,” she explained.

Shilpa Reddy takes part in the ceremony. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl) Shilpa Reddy takes part in the ceremony. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

What moved Samantha most was how the ritual sees the mother. “She is honoured as Devi herself, as the sacred creator through whom another life is taking form. It is a blessing for the child growing within her and also for the woman who is being born into a new version of herself,” shared the actor.

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She further elaborated: “After the abhishekam, the mother-to-be is seated at the sacred centre of the Sri Chakra Yantram. It is made up of nine aavaranas, which represent different stages of the spiritual journey. At its centre is the bindu, a single point symbolising the source of creation and the blessings of Lalita Tripurasundari.”

Shilpa Reddy takes part in the ceremony. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl) Shilpa Reddy takes part in the ceremony. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continued: “During the recitation of the Devi Khadgamaala, the names of the deities and divine energies associated with these nine enclosures are chanted. The recitation symbolically moves from the outer layers towards the centre, guiding the mind inward and invoking protection and blessings.”

According to her, “the chanting is believed to create a protective field around mother and child, offering the little one a sacred samskaara, a spiritual imprint formed through mantra, even before birth”.

Samantha with husband Raj. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl) Samantha with husband Raj. (Source: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Finally, Prabhu shared that there was something incredibly powerful about sitting there, experiencing all of this while understanding what was being invoked for the baby and for me.

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“I went in knowing almost nothing about the ceremony. I came away feeling deeply blessed and protected. Grateful to my dearest @shilpareddy.official, who offered me the opportunity to experience this beautiful ceremony,” she concluded.

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, says that the bond between a mother and her child often begins long before birth. “Emotionally, many women start connecting with their baby the moment they become aware of the pregnancy. Research in prenatal psychology suggests that a mother’s emotional state influences her nervous system, which in turn affects the developing fetus,” she tells indianexpress.com.

So, when a mother experiences calm, reassurance, or emotional grounding through rituals like these, Dr Sarkar says that these signals of safety are also transmitted to the baby. According to her, this kind of emotional attunement goes beyond physical care. It reflects an early form of parenting where compassion, presence, and self-awareness become the building blocks of connection.

“When mothers allow themselves emotional gentleness and self-compassion during pregnancy, it not only supports their mental health but also nurtures a deeper sense of safety and bonding that continues well beyond birth,” she concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.