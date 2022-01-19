Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal sets ethnic fashion goals in aqua blue kurta set

Amid the ongoing festive and wedding season, celebrities are setting massive ethnic fashion goals. From breathtaking saris to trendy sharara sets — the Instagram handles of our favourite stars are filled with all kinds of elegant traditional pieces.

Jumping on the bandwagon is actor Kajal Aggarwal who looked stunning in a kurta set by designer Manish Malhotra.

The mom-to-be kept it elegant in an embroidered silk kurta with aqua blue and yellow threadwork, and tassels on the sleeves. It was paired with matching aqua blue silk palazzo pants that featured an embroidered hem, along with a zari dupatta.

The actor accessorised the look with a heavy choker, diamond studs and rings. She opted for a pair of Kolhapuri sandals to add to the traditional appeal of the look.

She left her short hair open in soft curls and added the finishing touches with nude makeup.

Prior to this, Kajal had dazzled in a bright red sari by designer Gaurav Gupta that featured a sculpted, sequin top and ruffled pallu.

She had accessorised the look with dainty diamond jewellery and a wristwatch.

A few days back, Kajal and husband Gautam Kitchlu had confirmed the news of their pregnancy with an adorable post.

“Here’s looking at you 2022,” Kitchlu had captioned the post, sharing an endearing picture of the actor.

The couple got married in 2020, and are all set to welcome their little bundle of joy this year.

