Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in red silk sari at her baby shower

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child, and the actor is keeping us on our toes with her impeccable maternity style. From comfy dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles — the 36-year-old is keeping it versatile and how! And now, for her godbharai or baby shower ceremony, she opted for an elegant sari.

“Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!” she captioned the post.

Kajal was seen looking graceful in a red Banarasi silk sari that featured intricate golden work and a broad border. It was teamed with a sleeveless red blouse. Keeping it traditional, the actor accessorised with a stone-studded multicoloured choker, matching dangling earrings, bangles and a ring.

Leaving her wavy tresses open, she added the finishing touches with a black bindi, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, kohled eyes, a hint of blush and glossy nude lip colour.

Looks like red is Kajal‘s favourite colour as, prior to this, she dazzled in a bright red lehenga set consisting an embroidered lehenga, sleeveless blouse and matching sheer dupatta.

She complemented the outfit with shimmery red eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and bright red lip colour.

