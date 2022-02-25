scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in red silk sari at her baby shower

From comfy dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles — the 36-year-old has been setting maternity fashion goals with her versatile style

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2022 3:50:24 pm
Kajal AggarwalKajal was glowing at her baby shower ceremony. (Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child, and the actor is keeping us on our toes with her impeccable maternity style. From comfy dresses to stunning ethnic ensembles — the 36-year-old is keeping it versatile and how! And now, for her godbharai or baby shower ceremony, she opted for an elegant sari.

“Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial) 

Kajal was seen looking graceful in a red Banarasi silk sari that featured intricate golden work and a broad border. It was teamed with a sleeveless red blouse. Keeping it traditional, the actor accessorised with a stone-studded multicoloured choker, matching dangling earrings, bangles and a ring.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial 

Leaving her wavy tresses open, she added the finishing touches with a black bindi, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, kohled eyes, a hint of blush and glossy nude lip colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial) 

Looks like red is Kajal‘s favourite colour as, prior to this, she dazzled in a bright red lehenga set consisting an embroidered lehenga, sleeveless blouse and matching sheer dupatta.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial) 

She complemented the outfit with shimmery red eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and bright red lip colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial) 

