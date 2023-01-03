scorecardresearch
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan glows as she shares ‘first bump’ pictures; take a look

Gauahar Khan seems to be thoroughly enjoying this new journey towards motherhood!

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are set to welcome their first child this year.
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan glows as she shares ‘first bump’ pictures; take a look
Pregnancy is considered to be both challenging as well as the most beautiful phase of a woman’s life. The gestation period is different for different people in terms of their physical and emotional health, but largely, mothers-to-be try to stay as cheerful as they possibly can during the nine months.

And if Gauahar Khan‘s Instagram activities are anything to go by, she is thoroughly excited and enjoying this new journey. The model and actor is set to welcome her first child this year with husband Zaid Darbar, whom she married in a lavish ceremony in December 2020.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

After officially announcing her pregnancy in December 2022, the ‘Ishaqzaade‘ actor took to the photo-sharing app to reveal for the very first time, her baby bump. The caption to the post read, “Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah! #grateful #sunshine #firstbumppic #keepitreal #love #blessings”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar looked absolutely resplendent in the two photographs that she uploaded from Goa — the pregnancy glow visible on her face. Standing next to a swimming pool with a lot of greenery behind her, the 39-year-old cradled her baby bump in one of the pictures, as she looked away from the camera and smiled.

ALSO READ |Maternity fashion 2022: Celebrities who embraced motherhood in style this year

Setting maternity fashion goals, Gauahar kept it simple in a white strapless dress that featured colourful stripes. The dress ended just above her ankles. The actor wore a pair of flat chappals and left her hair loose. She accessorised with a watch in one wrist and a bracelet in another.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

With the sun shining behind her, Gauahar’s face glowed; she kept her makeup minimal with simple strokes of blush on her cheeks and a nude shade of lipstick. Husband Zaid commented, “Beautiful ❤️

Prior to that, she had shared some more pictures from her Goa visit some weeks ago, wherein the couple posed together and set many travel-fashion goals. Gauahar had captioned the post “sukoon mila“. In the pictures, Zaid colour-coordinated with his pregnant wife in a white printed shirt and a pair of mint green shorts. White sneakers and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Adorable, aren’t they?

