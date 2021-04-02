scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Mom-to-be Dia Mirza looks radiant in recent pictures

Dia Mirza was recently seen in a Payal Khandwala ensemble; have you seen the pictures yet?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 3:00:54 pm
What do you think of her look?

Dia Mirza, who recently announced her pregnancy, is busy promoting her upcoming Telugu film, Wild Dog. For an event, the actor was seen in a Payal Khandwala ensemble consisting of an ink blue kurta teamed with a pair of green wide bottom pants. The outfit reflected the designer’s signature style, right from the choice of block colours to the cuts.

The mom-to-be looked absolutely radiant, as her look was completed with hair styled in curls and accessorised with a chic neckpiece.

She was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

The kurta featured intricate work with fine golden thread, instantly elevating the outfit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Payal Khandwala: Post-pandemic, the fashion industry must edit the excess, be more mindful
The actor looked radiant in this outfit.

The actor tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15, 2021. On April 1, she took to Instagram to share that she was expecting her first child. “Blessed to be…one with Mother Earth…one with the life force that is the beginning of everything…of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻” she wrote. This was accompanied with a photo of hers looking lovely in a floral printed kaftan as she cradled her baby bump.

ALSO READ |Dia Mirza announces pregnancy; looks gorgeous in a printed kaftan

 

The actor’s wedding was an intimate affair, and she looked resplendent in a red Raw Mango sari. Vocally supportive of women empowerment and sustainability, she blended both in her ceremonies. There was a female priest and the couple rejected kanyadaan and bidaai.  They also organised the whole affair without without plastics or any waste.

ALSO READ |‘We said no to kanyadaan and bidaai’: Dia Mirza shares details of wedding ceremony

 

What do you think about her latest look?

