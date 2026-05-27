Stylist reveals vision behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes looks: ‘Remember her legend’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved that she is the undisputed queen of Cannes. During the 79th International Film Festival, the Devdas actor chose a mix of structured and fluid couture silhouettes to grace the red carpet, attend movie premieres and media events.
For the Light on Women’s Worth Gala, she slipped into a powder pink draping that “flows into a chiffon cape,” from Sophie Couture — featuring floral jewellery appliqué. According to the brand’s official website, Aishwarya’s dress costs USD 3700 (approximately Rs 3.5 lakh).
Styled by Mohit Rai, Aishwarya wore her hair in side-parted soft curls, and kept her makeup minimal: a hint of eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a touch of pink on her lips. The look was accessorised with sleek diamond danglers and rings.
View this post on Instagram
In an interaction, Rai — who curated all of her Cannes appearances this year — spoke about the vision behind the red carpet looks. Breaking down the creative direction behind the Sophie Couture pink gown — which went on to become one of her most discussed appearances, he also reflected on shaping a Cannes wardrobe for a global icon.
“For us, the most important thing was to remember her legend and keep that in mind constantly through every look, deliver that messaging through every look. Something timeless, beautiful, iconic and legendary. Not something that is essentially screaming constantly for attention but just effortlessly glamorous and beautiful,” he said.
Aishwarya’s red carpet appearances come with significant cultural memory, and keeping up with the expectations every year is no easy task. Rai believes what works best is blocking out the noise and focusing on the task at hand, which in this case, was “one of the most watched moments on the red carpet” this year in India. “You have a beautiful muse and subject, so just deliver the authenticity of the couture that she stands for, without necessarily being bothered by the noise,” he told Luxurious.