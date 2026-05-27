Stylist reveals vision behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes looks: ‘Remember her legend’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved that she is the undisputed queen of Cannes. During the 79th International Film Festival, the Devdas actor chose a mix of structured and fluid couture silhouettes to grace the red carpet, attend movie premieres and media events.

For the Light on Women’s Worth Gala, she slipped into a powder pink draping that “flows into a chiffon cape,” from Sophie Couture — featuring floral jewellery appliqué. According to the brand’s official website, Aishwarya’s dress costs USD 3700 (approximately Rs 3.5 lakh).

Styled by Mohit Rai, Aishwarya wore her hair in side-parted soft curls, and kept her makeup minimal: a hint of eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a touch of pink on her lips. The look was accessorised with sleek diamond danglers and rings.