Modern ways to style a sari without a traditional blouse

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The sari has long moved beyond the traditional blouse. Today, women are experimenting with their six yards of fabric, pairing it with everything from shirts to corsets to bralettes and giving their drapes a fresh, contemporary look. This makes it a versatile wardrobe staple you can mix and match with pieces you already own.
Pairing a saree with a crisp shirt is one of the best ways to make traditional dressing feel contemporary, effortless and a little different from usual. It is especially versatile for women who move between work, social occasions and festive celebrations.
Nabanita Ghosh, co-founder & director, Abritee says, “A classic white shirt is perhaps the easiest starting point. It goes absolutely well with a pastel saree when you want to create a soft, understated look, or with a bold red, cobalt, black or emerald sari for a more statement appeal.”
A slightly oversized shirt with casually rolled sleeves can look wonderfully chic, with a couple of buttons left open.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Nabanita says, “This creates a natural V-neck that works beautifully with a choker or layered necklaces. Black-polish/boho/handmade jewellery can add an especially contemporary edge.”
The beauty of the shirt is that it works across many sari fabrics and moods, from easy cottons and handlooms to lightweight silks. And because you can play with an oversized, tucked-in or loosely draped shirt, there is no pressure to create a perfectly fitted look.
Another easy technique to give the drape some structure and twist while making it easier to carry is to add a wide belt. Sneha Yadav, Fashion Consultant, Brand & Image Strategist and a NIFT alumna says, “It can add some bold effect and make it more efficient and glamorous.”
Nabanita shares some style tips also if you are wearing a belt with your sari. “After adding a belt, finish the look with sneakers, comfortable flats or your favourite sandals depending on how dressed up or relaxed you want to feel,” she says.
As per Sneha, another way to utilise the belt is with an “oversized blazer with belt on top or a denim or utility jacket can give the sari a more laid-back, modern edge.”
A halter-neck top is another fun way to give the saree a contemporary, Indo-Western feel.
Nabanita says, “You can keep the drape slightly more relaxed and bring the pallu around from the back, almost like a dupatta. This way you can still show off the neckline while having some coverage at the back.”
“For a more bohemian mood, I love the idea of stacking colourful handmade bangles on one hand and keeping the other minimal with a watch. Halter-neck or crop tops in denim-inspired fabrics work particularly well with both light and bold sari colours. Finish with boots or clean sneakers, depending on how edgy or relaxed you want the look to be,” she adds.
Furthermore, a growing movement is making the sari more useful with pre-stitched, ready-to-drape saris that take away the fuss of pleating and pinning.
Sneha also suggests shorter saris that can be styled with palazzos or even denim underneath to create an interesting fusion silhouette. “This kind of adaptation makes the outfit much more versatile and contemporary for everyday wardrobes rather than limiting it to weddings and formal occasions,” she adds.
All this is done to make the sari more adaptive, more useful for day-to-day life. The new styling choices bring fresh life to saris, which now feel more basic and personal, while reigniting excitement about these garments for women who stopped wearing them because of their elaborate design and limited usefulness.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.