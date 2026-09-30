Modern ways to style a sari without a traditional blouse

The sari has long moved beyond the traditional blouse. Today, women are experimenting with their six yards of fabric, pairing it with everything from shirts to corsets to bralettes and giving their drapes a fresh, contemporary look. This makes it a versatile wardrobe staple you can mix and match with pieces you already own.

Styling the sari with a shirt

Pairing a saree with a crisp shirt is one of the best ways to make traditional dressing feel contemporary, effortless and a little different from usual. It is especially versatile for women who move between work, social occasions and festive celebrations.

Nabanita Ghosh, co-founder & director, Abritee says, “A classic white shirt is perhaps the easiest starting point. It goes absolutely well with a pastel saree when you want to create a soft, understated look, or with a bold red, cobalt, black or emerald sari for a more statement appeal.”