Bid goodbye to heavy, traditional bridal wears with these modern, cutting-edge attires

Walk the aisle in these modern bridal wears (Source: Monique Lhuillier and Vivienne Westwood) Walk the aisle in these modern bridal wears (Source: Monique Lhuillier and Vivienne Westwood)

When you do not feel comfortable wearing a ballooned white ballgown or a bulky saree that keeps you from celebrating and having fun at your own wedding shindig, it is time to ditch the traditional.

What really broke the internet of late and got Twitter digg ing was a wedding dress with a new offering – pockets. While it is always underrated, this small change can make your wedding dress functional and your wedding so much more convenient than usual.

If your style suggests you wear something a little more relaxed, modern or something that feels more like ‘you’, well, you’re in luck because we’ve got you covered.

Here are some absolutely stunning and unusual wedding dresses.

Rainbow Wedding Gown by Narces

Whoever said you can’t wear rainbow sequins on your wedding day, definitely didn’t see this absolutely gorgeous gown designed by Narces. If you’re a bride who loves her colours, your dress has spoken to you. Don this gown that screams rainbows and happiness and walk the aisle with cheer.

This rainbow sequin wedding gown by Narces is all the cheer you need if you like colours. (Source: Narces) This rainbow sequin wedding gown by Narces is all the cheer you need if you like colours. (Source: Narces)

Wedding dress with pockets, button up and a bow by Alexis Mabille

Every bride deserves a dress that’s special and defines her in a way nothing else can on her special day. For a dress to match the occasion, what could be better than a wedding couture by a designer who spent nine years at Dior. Shine on your wedding day in this embellished satin-twill gown by Alexis Mabille – it has pockets, button up and a bow to tie it all up beautifully together.

Ditch the traditional and go with this beautiful satin twill gown with pockets and bows by Alexis Mabille. (Source: Net-a-porter) Ditch the traditional and go with this beautiful satin twill gown with pockets and bows by Alexis Mabille. (Source: Net-a-porter)

A bridal coat dress with puffed shoulders by Lein

Who knew a dress coat could look so cool and double as a wedding gown? This button-down mini dress has comfort written all over it with its round neckline, puffed shoulder, and a fit and flare silhouette.

Sport a dress coat that doubles as a wedding gown by Lein if comfort’s what you are looking for on your D-Day. (Source: Lein) Sport a dress coat that doubles as a wedding gown by Lein if comfort’s what you are looking for on your D-Day. (Source: Lein)

Wedding gowns with cape sleeves by Alan Hannah

Designed by Alan Hannah, this low-key yet sophisticated wedding dress exudes a look that is sleek and dapper. With a plunging neckline, round waist belt, and cape sleeves, define your wedding look with this Alan Hannah couture.

Walk down the aisle with this dapper cape sleeved gown by Alan Hannah. (Source: AlanHannah) Walk down the aisle with this dapper cape sleeved gown by Alan Hannah. (Source: AlanHannah)

Bridal jumpsuit by Monique Lhuillier

This bridal jumpsuit designed by Monique Lhuillier is as pretty as a picture – it is so alluring we can hardly take our eyes off it. The rose embroidery adds character to the outfit and redefines wedding styles.

This bridal jumpsuit designed by Monique Lhuillier is here to win hearts. (Source: Monique Lhuillier) This bridal jumpsuit designed by Monique Lhuillier is here to win hearts. (Source: Monique Lhuillier)

Bridal tulip skirt by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Say hello to this fun and easy to sport tulip skirt that welcomes asymmetry, ruffles, and buttons. Would you like to have your wedding dance in this cutesy dress without a worry in the world?

This tulip skirt by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood is a head turner (Source: Vivienne Westwood) This tulip skirt by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood is a head turner (Source: Vivienne Westwood)

Bridal ruffled skirt by Marchesa

If you want to ditch those sweepy gowns and instead, want to go for a mini dress or a tea length dress, this two-tone outfit by Marchesa with its unusual short ruffled skirt is a good choice.

A ruffle wedding dress by Marchesa. (Source: Marchesa) A ruffle wedding dress by Marchesa. (Source: Marchesa)

Black bridal dress by Marchesa

It might just be the tren-slayer you were looking for. Not that long ago, it was considered bad luck to wear black to a wedding. But if you’re bold enough, ditch the superstition and go for it.

A beautiful black bridal dress by Marchesa. (Source: Marchesa) A beautiful black bridal dress by Marchesa. (Source: Marchesa)

Metallic bridal wear by Narces

Reminiscent of an ever exotic mermaid, you’ll have everyone’s attention in this metallic gown of silver sequins, each one hand-sewn and meant to turn heads.

This metallic dress by Narces is all you need if you want to make a bold statement. (Source: Narces) This metallic dress by Narces is all you need if you want to make a bold statement. (Source: Narces)

Pink wedding gown by Pronovias

Romantic and feminine, this soft shade of pink can be a wonderful choice for your wedding dress. Pastel pink or blush shades give a soft feel that never fails to impress.

This pink bridal gown by Pronovias looks like a dream. (Source: Pronovais) This pink bridal gown by Pronovias looks like a dream. (Source: Pronovais)

A wrap wedding dress by Eliza Jane Howell

While a wrap dress is often considered regular wear, this Eliza Jane Howell dress proves that it can be easily incorporated in wedding couture.

For someone who likes to keep it casual, this wrap dress is a fit. (source: Eliza Jane Howell) For someone who likes to keep it casual, this wrap dress is a fit. (source: Eliza Jane Howell)

Floral wedding dress by E&W

A more literal take on the floral wedding gown – this E&W Couture gown is dotted with hand sewn silk flowers in unique shades of purple, grey, taupe, ivory, and pink.

This E&W bridal couture exudes sophistication and class. (Source: E&W) This E&W bridal couture exudes sophistication and class. (Source: E&W)

After all, you can wear whatever you want – you’re the bride!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd