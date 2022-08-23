‘Modern Family’ alum Sarah Hyland wears two Vera Wang gowns for wedding with Wells Adams; see pics

Sarah Hyland finally married long-term beau Wells Adams after the Covid-19 pandemic pushed their plans. The wedding took place over the weekend — on August 20 — and the pictures that have emerged on social media prove that it was nothing short of a fairy tale.

Hyland — whose claim to fame was a recurring role in the hit sitcom ‘Modern Family‘, in which she played Haley Dunphy — looked like a vision in not one but two dreamy Vera Wang wedding gowns, official portraits of which were shared on social media by the couturier herself.

Sharing a photograph of the bride wearing a stunning gown that featured a super-long train and an extremely long sheer veil, along with a thigh-high slit and a pair of white stiletto pumps, Wang wrote that it was “charm personified”.

She went on to explain that Hyland “chose a light ivory silk faille sweetheart ball gown, with a hand pleated bodice and French tulle sleeves accented by a high slit and a delicately gathered cathedral length Italian tulle veil with hand appliqué macramé lace border”.

“Sunset on a beautiful wedding… Wishing you both a wonderful new life together,” the celebrated designer wished the newly-weds, as the actor struck a perfect golden-hour pose, with the soft light falling on her face and illuminating it.

She wore a second stunning gown, which was her afterparty look. It was a “soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves”.

This one featured a long train, too.

The actor shared another version of his picture, which featured her groom, who looked suave in a black suit and skinny tie.

According to People magazine, the couple got married at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, which saw many Modern Family cast members in attendance, including Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Tyler Ferguson even commented on Hyland’s picture, saying, “What a day! I’ll remember it forever!”

The couple got engaged in 2019 after almost two years of dating. They were slated to get married in August 2020, but the pandemic delayed their nuptials.

