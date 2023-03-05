Watch: Models and robots share runway at Coperni’s fashion show in Paris

The audience was left amazed and shocked during the latest Coperni show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week where robots took the centre-stage on the runway. The French fashion house collaborated with Boston Dynamics to produce the first fashion show that had robots walk the runway along with models.

The show was “a modern fable”, reconfiguring Jean de la Fontaine’s 17th-century poem The Wolf and the Lamb into a story about power relationships between humans and robots. “Unlike the original fable written in the 17th century, which raises questions relating to the balance of power between the human groups that make up society, Coperni reinterprets the story and transposes it to the year of 2023 with a positive vision of the future,” Coperni explained in a post on Instagram.

It added, “The show presents Coperni’s vision which is that there is neither a dominant nor a dominated, but that mankind and machine can live in harmony”.

“This positive and joyful vision of innovation and technology is shared between Coperni and Boston Dynamics. The FW23 collection emphasizes through a show performance the symbiotic relationship between humans and technology and the poetry and imagination that it allows,” it concluded.

This was not the only head-turning show held in Paris this fashion week. Avavav’s fashion show saw models falling down, and their bags and shoes breaking on the runway intentionally for the ‘Fake it til you break it’ AW 2023 collection. The show was a commentary on the need to take luxury seriously.

“I’ve been asking myself; why is luxury so serious? The last collection was all about keeping up a fake projection of wealth and the personal failure of losing face when this illusion crashes. I’m still on that theme, there’s something very interesting with shame and what happens when we are vulnerable,” designer and creative director Beate Karlsson explained in an Instagram post.

She added, “What is the most embarrassing thing that can happen to a fashion house? I figured garments breaking might be it. Right now, I feel the coolest attitude is exposing your vulnerability, carrying it as an accessory.”

