Model Winnie Harlow to walk the ramp for Victoria’s Secret

Winnie Harlow: It will be the first time a model with Vitiligo will walk at the annual event. (Source: Winnie Harlow/Instagram) Winnie Harlow: It will be the first time a model with Vitiligo will walk at the annual event. (Source: Winnie Harlow/Instagram)

Terming it as the most nerve-wrecking casting of her life, Winnie Harlow revealed that she will be walking the ramp for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The model, who has been bullied a lot in the past for her skin condition, Vitiligo, will be the first woman with a disorder to walk the ramp for the luxury lingerie brand.

“When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET!”, she said.

Harlow also revealed in a post how she was extremely nervous prior to the audition that she had to ask her driver to go around the block twice before she reached the Victoria’s Secret office.

Recently, Harlow walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week for Cushnie in black overalls. She wore a black trouser with an off-shoulder top and carried a black fringe bag. The model looked stunning with bare minimum make-up, a pair of huge hoop earrings and burnt orange lips.

