Paris Fashion Week: Model walks Heliot Emil runway engulfed in flames

Apart from encapsulating the contemporary fashion atmosphere and predicting the style trends for the coming months, the ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks also end up serving many unforgettable viral moments. Just last week, Diesel had everyone surprised by creating a 200,000 condom boxes mountain as a background for its show at the Milan Fashion Week. And now, Paris Fashion Week has followed suit. On day 2 of the much-coveted fashion week, Danish Label Heliot Emil set the runway on fire (quite literally!).

As part of the brand’s Fall/winter 2023 collection ‘Connected Forms’, a model strutted down the runway wearing a black fire-proof head-to-toe oversized ensemble featuring zippers and metal-capped drawcords. With the model’s face covered with a printed mask and glasses, he was seen carrying the brand’s signature toolbox-esque black bag.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the fire emanating from all sides of his ensemble, with the model engulfed in flames. While one user wrote, “Fit is actually fire“, another added: “Jaw is on the ground.”

Launched by brothers Victor and Julius Juul, named after their great-grandfather, in 2017, this was Heliot Emil’s third time showing in Paris after making its debut at Milan SS17. This year’s collection, according to Vogue, was consistent with those that came before: dark, dystopian, and focused on proportion play and material development.

The brand is known for its experimental approach to fashion and for pushing the envelope with its sartorial creativity. Reportedly, its 2023 AW collection took inspiration from British sculptor Henry Moore. “He does these quite large, semi-abstract sculptures where he really, sort of, messes with the dynamics of the human body so you can see that there are some shapes—some legs or some forms—but it’s stretched in an interesting or weird way. And then depending on what angle you see it from, you really feel like it’s alive in different ways,” Juul was quoted as saying by Vogue.

With models’ faces covered, the designer wanted to emphasise the idea of anonymity and draw attention to the silhouettes.

