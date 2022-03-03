This mini skirt is the new breakout spring fashion trend, and it’s everywhere

There is a fashion trend on the loose that is taking over the internet, one celebrity look at a time. It is a back-to-school, 00’s one, as none would have predicted. While we thought nostalgia that was brimming in the fashion industry last year and in 2020 has finally come to a close, things have taken a complete U-turn as a mini skirt (remember those?) is now reigning supreme on red carpets, magazine covers, and social media feeds.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

The skirt is from Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, as seen on Hailey Bieber in the brand’s campaign. While the set of this ultra-cropped top and ultra low-waist mini skirt by Miuccia Prada left people divided after its showcase, it is now popular enough to have its own unofficial Instagram page, @miumiuset.

Here are some of the many celebrities who were seen in the Miu Miu skirt set recently:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Fashion’s sweetheart Zendaya sported the skirt in an out-and-out 00’s look on the cover of Interview Magazine, complete with big hair, dramatic makeup, and eye catching silver thigh-high boots. She was styled by Law Roach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie)

American rapper Saweetie was also seen in the skirt, which she wore with socks and strappy heels, and neon orange claws.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara Ferragni ✨ (@chiaraferragni)

Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni wore the skirt with a cropped grey knit sweater and bright blue cropped shirt underneath, and grey stocking with embellished black shoes for attending New York Fashion Week.

ALSO CHECK OUT | In pictures: Backstage scenes from New York Fashion Week 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Celebrity Style (@fashion_celebritystyle)

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer wore the Miu Miu look with black shiny boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Neill (@olivianeill)

Olivia Neill even deemed it red carpet worthy as she wore it at the Brit Awards 2022.

ALSO CHECK OUT | Celebrities who dared to break the sartorial mould on the red carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

And even Nicole Kidman jumped onboard what a Tweeter user called “the sisterhood of the travelling Miu Miu skirt” on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood 2022 issue.

sisterhood of the traveling miu miu skirt — Aiyana N. Ishmael (@aiyanaish) February 21, 2022

Honey we’ve got a big storm coming pic.twitter.com/d6c4956yYX — Kim (@TheKimbino) February 21, 2022

In fact, Fashion Nova already has a knockoff version on sale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i-D (@i_d)

Most recently, it was super model Paloma Elsesser who was seen in the look on the cover of i-D‘s latest issue. In the interview, Paloma said, “I am sexy, and I am not just going to wear a stretchy dress. I’m wearing the Miu Miu,” as shared on the magazine’s official Instagram profile.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!