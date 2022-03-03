This mini skirt is the new breakout spring fashion trend, and it’s everywhere

March 3, 2022 9:40:33 pm
There is a fashion trend on the loose that is taking over the internet, one celebrity look at a time. It is a back-to-school, 00’s one, as none would have predicted. While we thought nostalgia that was brimming in the fashion industry last year and in 2020 has finally come to a close, things have taken a complete U-turn as a mini skirt (remember those?) is now reigning supreme on red carpets, magazine covers, and social media feeds.
The skirt is from Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, as seen on Hailey Bieber in the brand’s campaign. While the set of this ultra-cropped top and ultra low-waist mini skirt by Miuccia Prada left people divided after its showcase, it is now popular enough to have its own unofficial Instagram page, @miumiuset.
Here are some of the many celebrities who were seen in the Miu Miu skirt set recently:
Fashion’s sweetheart Zendaya sported the skirt in an out-and-out 00’s look on the cover of Interview Magazine, complete with big hair, dramatic makeup, and eye catching silver thigh-high boots. She was styled by Law Roach.
American rapper Saweetie was also seen in the skirt, which she wore with socks and strappy heels, and neon orange claws.
Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni wore the skirt with a cropped grey knit sweater and bright blue cropped shirt underneath, and grey stocking with embellished black shoes for attending New York Fashion Week.
Euphoria star Hunter Schafer wore the Miu Miu look with black shiny boots.
Olivia Neill even deemed it red carpet worthy as she wore it at the Brit Awards 2022.
And even Nicole Kidman jumped onboard what a Tweeter user called “the sisterhood of the travelling Miu Miu skirt” on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood 2022 issue.
In fact, Fashion Nova already has a knockoff version on sale.
Most recently, it was super model Paloma Elsesser who was seen in the look on the cover of i-D‘s latest issue. In the interview, Paloma said, “I am sexy, and I am not just going to wear a stretchy dress. I’m wearing the Miu Miu,” as shared on the magazine’s official Instagram profile.
