Take a sneak peek into Mithila Palkar’s sari collection

Internet’s favourite Mithila Palkar had thoroughly impressed us with her performance as Kavya Kulkarni in the web series, Little Things. And if you happen to follow her on Instagram, we are sure you will agree that her sense of style is relatable, and can be best described as fuss-free yet super chic.

While the actor can ace almost any look, nothing beats a sari — whether it is a festival, a promotional event or just a day out. So whether you are looking to simply uplift your mood or for the perfect outfit for a facetime shoot, the actor has many sari styling cues up her sleeve. We promise you will love each one of them!

The actor keeps it elegant in a bottle green sari with a thick purple border. The unusual colour scheme works wonder, and Mithila pulls it off like a pro. A messy bun, basic makeup and gold beaded necklace completes the look.

We love the breezy look! The sari is a perfect summer pick and you can easily accessorise and make it as fancy as you want. However, the actor keeps it supremely simple and we have no complains.

Mithila exudes old world charm in this sari from Suta. We like how she accessorised the outfit with silver earrings, while low ponytail, brown lip shade and basic eyeliner completed the look.

Mithila stole the show in this tussar silk sari by Suta Bombay. Perfect for a party at night, the sari features tassels on its palla, and was styled with a rustic silver necklace.

Nothing beats a white outfit and it only gets better when it is a sari. Here, the actor dons a plain white sari with a backless Fuchsia blouse. The best part about styling a sari is that it can be paired with multiple colours. Here, Mithila keeps it graceful with a bun adorned with fresh flowers.

