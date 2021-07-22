Mithila Palkar dials up the glam quotient in velvet bodysuit

What do you think of her look? (Source: Mithila Palkar/Instagram)

Mithila Palkar has quite a unique sense of style. The Little Things actor is often spotted turning heads in saris and basic casuals. This time, however, she took a detour and was seen in a green velvet bodysuit by Bouji which was further teamed with an animal print jacket. The look was minimal yet extremely high on style.

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, it was accessorised with a dainty gold neckpiece with a pearl pendant. Her hair, styled in tousled waves, worked really well with the whole look. The make-up, consisting of smokey eyes, filled-in eyebrows and a nude shade of lip shade, accentuated overall look, which was completed with knee-length black boots.

Check out the pictures below:

Mithila Palkar looked drop-dead gorgeous! (Source: PR Handout) Mithila Palkar looked drop-dead gorgeous! (Source: PR Handout)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

As is evident, this is a departure from her previous looks. That, however, by no means that those were underwhelming.

Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

Her wardrobe usually comprises short flowy dresses and floral-printed outfits, but her latest look showcases her fashion versatility. And her curls, as always, did the trick.

What do you think of her look?