Taapsee Pannu nails the sari look; gives tips on how to drape it with a twist

The actors of Mission Mangal, including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi are busy promoting their upcoming film, and it is Pannu who has our attention with her quirky sartorial choices yet again.

The actor was spotted in two different looks, and she did not play by the book in either. In the first look, she was spotted in a printed sari from designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki Bhatt, the sari was teamed with a contrasting blouse. But what we really liked was the way it was teamed with a belt at the waist. The look was accessorised with earrings from the label Mirage.

In another look, the actor was seen in a dhoti sari from the label Nikasha. While the way it has been draped caught our eyes, the floral print and the sequin work seemed a bit too much. The look, also styled by Bhatt, was rounded out with elaborate hairdo and accessorised with interesting jewellery from Ishhaara and Zohra.

Prior to this, she was spotted in an interesting sari from the label Aapro. The Bandhej pre-draped ensemble was teamed with a shirt, and like this time, was accessorised with a belt at the waist. It was accessorised with matching funky, floral earrings and the hair tied in a bun. And even though look worked for us, we feel it would would have stood out even without the accessories.

What do you think of her latest look?