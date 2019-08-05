Mission Mangal promotions: Taapsee Pannu continues her love for quirky fashion with this sari

As the stars of Mission Mangal, including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi get busy with film promotions, it’s what Pannu was wearing that really caught our attention.

Taking the quirky route, like always, the actor was seen in an interesting sari from the label Aapro. This Bandhej pre-draped was teamed with a shirt and clinched with a belt at the waist. Styled by Devki Bhatt, the look was accessorised with matching funky, floral earrings and the hair tied in a bun. While the sari worked for us, the star could have gone a little easy on the accessories.

The actor has always flirted with fusion and unconventional fashion choices. While promoting Manmarziyaan, she showed us how to nail chic fashion. We also liked the time the actor donned a striped skirt and teamed it with a high neck, black top and matching boots. The dark lipstick made it a great Gothic look!

Another memorable look was when Pannu stepped out in a Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti outfit. A strappy and flared crop top was paired with blue dhoti-styled pants. She really nailed the fusion wear. The look was accessorised with silver earrings and a matching necklace.

