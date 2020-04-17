Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Get bangs without chopping your hair; here’s how

If you are willing to experiment with a new look, here's your best bet — getting bangs without chopping your hair.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 17, 2020 1:20:16 pm
how to get fake bangs, how to get fake bangs hair, how to get fake bangs hair cut, how to get fake bangs hairstyle, how to get fake bangs The French-girl hair bangs trend never goes out of style. (Photo: Getty)

The lockdown is a good time to experiment with your looks, something you may be apprehensive about otherwise. So what better than to begin with a new hairstyle? If you are game for a change in looks, here’s your best bet — getting bangs without chopping your hair.

Take a look at this TikTok video!

@ektajha22

Fake bangs without cutting #hairstylehacks #hairstyle #gharbaithoindia #foryoupage #foryou @tiktok_india

♬ Birthday Gift Sharry Mann – Sharry Mann

Begin by brushing out your hair and then create a centre parting. Now, take a little section of your hair (roughly about 2-3 inches) around the crown and secure it with a thin rubber band.

Now twist this thin ponytail and reverse it so that the ends of your hair fall on your forehead, giving the illusion of bangs. Set the length according to your preference and secure it with multiple bobby pins. Now fan out your ends and style them just like you would style your real bangs.

Using a round brush and a blow-drier style your bangs in soft curls to make them look voluminous. Finally, comb your faux bangs and blend it with the rest of your hair by using a hairspray, a scrunchie or even a headband! Or go all French with a beret.

So simple!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt is giving us major summer fashion goals; check it out here
Alia Bhatt is giving us major summer fashion goals; check it out here

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement