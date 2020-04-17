Get bangs without chopping your hair; here’s how

The French-girl hair bangs trend never goes out of style. (Photo: Getty) The French-girl hair bangs trend never goes out of style. (Photo: Getty)

The lockdown is a good time to experiment with your looks, something you may be apprehensive about otherwise. So what better than to begin with a new hairstyle? If you are game for a change in looks, here’s your best bet — getting bangs without chopping your hair.

Take a look at this TikTok video!

Begin by brushing out your hair and then create a centre parting. Now, take a little section of your hair (roughly about 2-3 inches) around the crown and secure it with a thin rubber band.

Now twist this thin ponytail and reverse it so that the ends of your hair fall on your forehead, giving the illusion of bangs. Set the length according to your preference and secure it with multiple bobby pins. Now fan out your ends and style them just like you would style your real bangs.

Using a round brush and a blow-drier style your bangs in soft curls to make them look voluminous. Finally, comb your faux bangs and blend it with the rest of your hair by using a hairspray, a scrunchie or even a headband! Or go all French with a beret.

So simple!

