Nikita Porwal channels Devi Meenakshi at Miss World 2026; Internet wants her to ‘bring back the crown’

Miss World 2026 is underway, celebrating its 75th Anniversary in Vietnam this time, between August 9 and September 5. From India, Nikita Porwal is working hard to bring home the crown after 9 long years, ever since Manushi Chhillar won the 67th Miss World 2017 crown in China.

Last night, during the Dances of the World round, Porwal graced the stage in a custom Torani ensemble, channelling the “colour, craft and the spirit of the Devi”, inspired by Goddess Meenakshi of Madurai.

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Decoding her look

Completing her custom Torani ensemble, Porwal slipped into a sculpted gold bustier by Amama Jewels, along with earrings, a head ornament, and body jewellery that added luminous strength and regality to the outfit.