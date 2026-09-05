Nikita Porwal’s Miss World 2026 journey ends without the title

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India’s Nikita Porwal may not be taking home the Miss World 2026 crown, but her journey on the global stage has given the country plenty to remember.
She was eliminated in the Top 40, missing out on a spot in the Top 20. Miss India Org posted the update on Instagram, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World. 👑✨ Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always. 🇮🇳”
Representing India at the 75th-anniversary edition of Miss World in Vietnam, Porwal brought a profile to the competition that went well beyond the traditional pageant mould. The Ujjain-born model, actor and theatre artiste had spent years honing her skills in performance and storytelling before stepping onto the international pageant stage. According to her official Miss World profile, she has performed in more than 60 theatrical productions and is also a playwright and Creative Director of theatre company Rangrays.
Her journey also reflected a strong social-impact focus. Through Project MAATI — Empowering the Keepers of Our Roots, her Beauty With a Purpose initiative, Porwal worked with tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, focusing on education, healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, clean drinking water and livelihood opportunities. The initiative included support such as water filters and nutritional supplies for families, while also highlighting the importance of education and vocational training for tribal youth.
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Porwal also made culture a central part of her Miss World journey. During the Dances of the World segment, she channelled Goddess Meenakshi of Madurai in a performance inspired by Indian classical and cultural traditions, wearing a custom Torani ensemble. The performance drew attention online, with many viewers rooting for her to bring the crown back to India.
Her fashion choices, too, became talking points. Among them was a gown inspired by Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring, adding a touch of royal nostalgia to her Miss World wardrobe.
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Porwal entered the competition carrying the legacy of six Indian Miss World winners, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Manushi Chhillar. Speaking about representing the country, she had described the responsibility of being identified simply as “India” as something that gave her “butterflies”.
While the crown may have eluded her this time, Porwal’s Miss World journey brought together theatre, Indian culture, fashion and social impact — offering a reminder that a pageant journey can be about much more than the final title.
The Miss World competition is currently underway.