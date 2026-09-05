Nikita Porwal’s Miss World 2026 journey ends without the title

India’s Nikita Porwal may not be taking home the Miss World 2026 crown, but her journey on the global stage has given the country plenty to remember.

She was eliminated in the Top 40, missing out on a spot in the Top 20. Miss India Org posted the update on Instagram, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World. 👑✨ Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always. 🇮🇳”