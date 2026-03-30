Miss World 2026: Expected date, time (IST), venue, host, other details – what we know so far

The 75th anniversary edition of the Miss World pageant is set to be hosted in Vietnam in 2026. The competition will kick off on August 9, with the grand finale scheduled for September 5. The official announcement was made during the Miss World Vietnam final on March 29 by Julia Morley CBE and representatives from Sen Vàng, the local organisers and co-producers of the event.

Contestants will arrive in Hanoi, while the grand finale is set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City. The exact broadcast time for Indian viewers (IST) has yet to be announced and is expected to be announced closer to the event.

“I am truly delighted to celebrate 75 years of Miss World and Beauty With a Purpose in Vietnam, a country that exudes culture, warmth, and an extraordinary sense of hospitality, and that has always welcomed us with open arms. I very much look forward,” said Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organization during the announcement.

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata added, “I am so happy to know that I will crown my successor in Vietnam. During my journey, my roommate was Miss World Vietnam, Huỳnh Trần Ý Nhi, who became a good friend and always spoke about her beautiful country with such love and pride. I have grown to truly love Vietnam, and being so close to Thailand makes this even more special, as I hope many of my friends will join me for this celebration and my farewell moment.”

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Miss World 2026: India and other contestants

India will be represented by Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, who has already shared her excitement about representing the country at the global stage on Instagram.

Her post read: ” Vietnam, here I come! ✨🇻🇳 Still feels surreal to be representing India at the 75th anniversary edition of Miss World Festival, carrying my dreams, my story, and the pride of my nation onto a global stage. 🇮🇳👑✨ With Vietnam as the beautiful host country, this journey feels even more special and exciting. Ready to embrace every moment and make it truly unforgettable.♥️”

So far, only a few contestants have been officially announced, including Kristianna Gordon. The full list will be revealed gradually as national pageants conclude worldwide. Typically, the competition sees participation from over 100 countries, and this time, 130 nations will be participating, as announced during Miss World Vietnam 2026 finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Porwal (@nikitaporwal_)

What to Expect

Founded in 1951, Miss World will celebrate its 75th anniversary with this edition. The event will feature multiple rounds, cultural showcases, and the “Beauty With a Purpose” segment.

The reigning titleholder, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata of Thailand, will crown her successor at the grand finale.

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Key Details at a Glance:

Dates: August 9 – September 5, 2026

Host country: Vietnam

Announcement: Miss World Vietnam finale

Arrival city: Hanoi

Final venue: Ho Chi Minh City

India’s representative: Nikita Porwal

Final time (IST): Yet to be announced