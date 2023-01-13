scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 wears upcycled dress as a tribute to a garbage collector father, street-sweeper mother

“You must not get stuck with murky surroundings you were born into, but do believe you have the power to change your own life for the better,” Anna, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, said

miss universe thailand 2022Miss Universe Thailand wears an upcycled dress (Source: @annasnga_1o/Instagram)

The 71st Miss Universe is all set to be crowned on January 14 at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. During the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary competition, Thailand’s Anna Sueangam-iam won everyone’s hearts as she wore an upcycled dress made using pull-tabs of drink cans as a tribute to her garbage-collector parents.

Called the ‘Hidden Precious Diamond Dress’, it has been designed by Manirat using aluminium pull-tabs of drink cans and Swarovski diamonds among them. “You must not get stuck with murky surroundings you were born into, but do believe you have the power to change your own life for the better,” Anna, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, said, reflecting on her background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Sueangam-iam (@annasnga_1o) 

She added that the gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of her childhood. “Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty,” she wrote on Instagram.

The designer said that he wanted to use materials from leftovers such as ‘can caps’ to create a work “that tells and reflects to the whole world that things that people think are worthless or dirty can be turned into something valuable and beautiful”.

He added that everything in the world always has a good side hidden in it. “Even in things we see as worthless or useless. As long as we find the good, find its value, accept it, and use this as a power for ourselves,” the designer added.

Applauding the persistence, tenacity and optimism of Anna, Miss Universe Thailand’s official handle said that her success is the result of being brought up by a father who is a garbage collector, a street-sweeper mother, and a virtuous nun who was Anna’s great-grandmother. “Although she was called by some as ‘The garbage beauty queen,’ that never stops her from shining bright as a precious gem,” it wrote further.

As expected, netizens heaped praises on Anna for paying respect to her parents on the Miss Universe stage.

“What a way to pay homage to the parents and their profession,” a user tweeted.

Another wrote: “Thailand is back in their A-game.”

